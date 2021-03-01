Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.95.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 162.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

