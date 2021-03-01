ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New $9.50 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECNCF. Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

