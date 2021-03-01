ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ECNCF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.