EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$20.80.

Get EBOS Group alerts:

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.