EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$20.80.
EBOS Group Company Profile
