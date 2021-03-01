Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 360.0% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENX stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

