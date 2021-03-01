Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 360.0% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ENX stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
