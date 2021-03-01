Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.22

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.22 and last traded at $133.65, with a volume of 8237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 185,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 166,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

