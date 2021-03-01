easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.16

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

