easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.16

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

