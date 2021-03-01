Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

EGRX opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.84 million, a P/E ratio of 127.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

