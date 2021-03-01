Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a P/E ratio of 127.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

