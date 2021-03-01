Dynamic Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $36,530.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.23 or 0.03114633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00358244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01012605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00467807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00385459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00239158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022456 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,308,304 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.