DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) & Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DXI Capital and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $950,000.00 7.50 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion 0.02 -$128.24 million $0.03 4.05

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital -131.38% N/A -48.08% Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21%

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats DXI Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

