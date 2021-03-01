DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 33.4% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for about $57.23 or 0.00123145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $59.36 million and $265.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,259 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

