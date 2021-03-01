Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,297 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

