Duality Advisers LP Sells 235,695 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235,695 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.02 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

