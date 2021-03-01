Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $40,440,834 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.92.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,028.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,022.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

