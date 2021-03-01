Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP opened at $174.02 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

