Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADP opened at $174.02 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
