Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.49 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

CCI opened at $155.75 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

