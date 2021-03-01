Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,841,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,922,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

GTLS opened at $143.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

