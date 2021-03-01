Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,054,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

