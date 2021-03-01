DREP One Day Volume Reaches $780,698.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. DREP has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $780,698.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.