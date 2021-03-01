Draper Esprit’s (GRWXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Draper Esprit stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

