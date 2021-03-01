DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.