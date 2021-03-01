Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

DLB stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

