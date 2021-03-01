Dohj LLC Sells 29 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

