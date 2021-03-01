Dohj LLC Sells 150 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,653. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

