Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.47. 1,086,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

