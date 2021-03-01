Divergent Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 35.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

