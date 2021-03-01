DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

DISH Network stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

