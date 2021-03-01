DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.37% from the company’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.51 on Monday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $13,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

