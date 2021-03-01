DigixDAO (DGD) Hits One Day Volume of $216,779.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $285.90 or 0.00598470 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $216,779.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042070 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 115,963 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.