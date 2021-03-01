Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.