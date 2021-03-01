DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,048.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

