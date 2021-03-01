Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

