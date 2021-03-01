Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.
Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
