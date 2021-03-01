Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $160.99. 14,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

