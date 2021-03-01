DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Down 77.5% in February

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the January 28th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $260,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

