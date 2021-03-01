DEX Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

