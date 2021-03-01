Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,008. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

