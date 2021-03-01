Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $94.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

