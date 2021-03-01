Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €53.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.74).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

