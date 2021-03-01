Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Krones stock opened at €69.85 ($82.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.07. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

