Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.20. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

