DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.07 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

