Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.