Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Position Reduced by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Deluxe worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:DLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

