Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,866 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

