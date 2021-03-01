Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $31.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

