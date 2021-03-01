Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $355.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $354.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

