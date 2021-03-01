Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $85,861,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

