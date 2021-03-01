Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $326.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $340.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

