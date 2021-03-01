Daniel Russell Purchases 200,000 Shares of Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,105,077.75.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synex International alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Daniel Russell purchased 4,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Daniel Russell purchased 500,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.

TSE SXI opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.87 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33. Synex International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Synex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.